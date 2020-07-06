MALIBU─On Wednesday, July 1, the city of Malibu’s official Twitter account made a post to inform the public that despite the closures of various public venues, the city would be offering summer day camps for children from the ages of 6 to 14 years old.

The day camps offer a deal of variety, with some focusing on surfing, multiple sports, and interacting with Legos. The unique camps all have their own meeting days, times, prices and a focus on various age groups. Despite the variety, there are unifying factors that all day camps share including: health/safety precautions and registration.

Registration, which opened up online on June 26 at 8 a.m., was only available to Malibu residents. The day camps would also follow strict rules to promote the health and safety of attendees. Some steps being taken include daily temperature checks at the start of each day in the camp, requiring participants to wear a mask when they are not performing physically distanced activities, and assigning participants to a physically distanced area for their own space and storage of personal belongings.

Another step of the registration process is the “Health Certification Questionnaire,” a document which must be submitted before the beginning of each camp. This and the “Participant Information Form” must be brought prior to the first day of the program, and the official Malibu City website encourages parents to review the website’s 2020 summer day camp parent handbook.

More information regarding the day camps, including the link to register, can be found here.