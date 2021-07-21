MALIBU—A brush fire that erupted on Monday, July 19, has been stopped from progressing by officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire burned a total of 15 acres.

Firefighters were able to stop the brush fire after battling the blaze for 2 hours. The flames were first reported around 3 p.m. near Tuna Canyon Road and Las Flores Heights Road, north of Tuna Canyon Park. The fire went from burning three acres to seven in a matter of 45 minutes.

Around 195 firefighters were called to the scene and fire helicopters to assist with water droppings. One firefighter was injured during the incident.

According to the California Highway Patrol, authorities shut down Tuna Canyon Road between Pacific Coast Highway and Saddle Peak Road, a stretch of about seven miles. A traffic advisory was also issued for Pacific Coast Highway for drivers to expect delays.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and still under investigation.