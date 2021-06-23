MALIBU—The city of Malibu will officially reopen its City Hall to the public on Monday, June 28. Malibu City Hall will remain under its guidelines for the “soft opening.”

According to the city of Malibu website, City Hall had its “soft opening” on Monday, where second-floor entry doors were opened to the public Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and until 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. City Hall will fully reopen at noon on June 28, and regular business hours will resume on June 29.

The California Department of Public Health and the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (CalOSHA) have provided new workplace rules for organizations all over the state which led to the decision of reopening City Hall. With over half of the citizens in Los Angeles County being vaccinated and COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths being down, the City Manager, the City Council, and the Public Safety Manager of Malibu decided it was safe enough to reopen City Hall.

Public meetings will remain virtual until further notice. Plans, budgets, and logistics are being discussed for how and when to resume in-person public meetings or if it should take some form of both in-person and virtual meetings. Any of these decisions will be based upon the priority of public safety, accessibility, and participation.

All unvaccinated staff will be asked to wear a face mask due to the different variants of COVID-19. The public will be required to wear face masks while inside Malibu City Hall and other city buildings regardless of vaccination status. Any changes or updates to these guidelines will be announced to the community.

Mayor Paul Grisanti announced that “City Hall is more than just a building, it is an important community gathering place, and a vital hub where community members can participate in public meetings, events, and programs, conduct important business, ask questions from and share ideas, concerns and feedback with City leaders and staff who serve the community.”

For more details about the reopening and updates, visit https://www.malibucity.org/.