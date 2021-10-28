MALIBU—The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SM-MUSD) will be holding a virtual and in-person meeting on Tuesday, November 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to present the Malibu Middle and High School (MMHS) Specific Plan project and the Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR). The purpose of the meeting is for staff, parents, students and community members to learn about and discuss the findings of the DEIR. The meeting will feature a presentation followed by audience questions and feedback.

According to the city of Malibu website, the meeting will be held in the multipurpose room at the former Juan Cabrillo Elementary School (JCES) campus at 30237 Morning View Drive in Malibu or can be attended via Zoom or phone.

Zoom Meeting URL.

Attend the meeting by phone: (669) 900-6833. Meeting ID: 884 3565 9261. Passcode: 797355

Stakeholders will have the opportunity to deliver written comments via email or U.S. Postal Service during the 45-day comment period from October 15 through November 29.

The Proposed Project will redevelop and modernize the former JCES site and the existing MMHS campus with the goal of creating three separate and distinct areas: middle school core, high school core, and shared amenities. Implementation of the proposed project would occur over four phases resulting in demolition of all buildings on the former JCES campus including portables, and six buildings and associated amenities on the MMHS campus. The recently completed administration, library, classroom and lab building, along with the middle school building, will remain.

No significant changes will be made to the existing football field, track, baseball or softball fields. There will be minor improvements like the development of new field houses and additional parking adjacent to the softball field.

The project buildout will result in 32 new classrooms, eight labs, minor field improvements, and parking additions. The campus will receive a new drop-off and pick-up area, bus loop, gymnasiums, performing arts theater, and aquatics center, as part of the project.

The adjacent Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Area (ESHA) will be restored as part of the project, pedestrian trails throughout the site will be extended to improve circulation and accessibility and existing Bus Barn will be relocated to a dirt area adjacent to the District-owned Malibu Equestrian Park.

The MMHS Specific Plan reflects the anticipated buildout condition of the MMHS campus, only phase 1 of the plan is designed and funded for construction by Measure M which passed by Malibu voters in 2018. Construction of subsequent phases will require additional financial resources before they can move forward. Additional details about Measure M is posted online.

The notice of availability of DEIR is posted online. The presentation will be recorded and available for viewing the next day.

Submit all comments pertaining to the content of the DEIR in writing with the subject heading “Malibu Middle and High School Specific Plan Project” to Carey Upton, Chief Operations Officer via email at cupton@smmusd.org or via mail at: “Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, Attn: Carey Upton – FIP Department, 1651 16th Street, Santa Monica, California 90404.” The deadline to submit comments is November 29.