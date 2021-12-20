BEVERLY HILLS—A Beverly Hills man is accused of assaulting more than one woman between the years of 2010 and 2020. He is accused of rape and the deaths of two women within that decade.

David Brian Pierce, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned for two counts of forcible rape and one count of rape against an unconscious person and penetration by foreign object.

Two of the victims are said to be Christy Giles who was a model and Hilda Cabrales who was an interior designer. Both were said to be in their mid-twenties.

According to reports the two victims were given drugs during a night out and were dropped off at a hospital after overdosing. Three suspects were arrested. One of them being Pierce. They are accused of being a catalyst in the death of the two aforementioned victims.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón made the following statement:

“My office takes violence against women very seriously. By aggressively prosecuting sexual assault cases, we make our community safer and protect others from becoming victims in the future. This case is evolving and we continue to work with law enforcement in developing evidence of other possible crimes. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department immediately.”