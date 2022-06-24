WEST HOLLYWOOD— The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) West Hollywood Station deputies arrested a male suspect for being in possession of a loaded handgun, on Wednesday, June 22, LASD West Hollywood Station announced on Twitter.

At around 3 a.m., while patrolling the city of West Hollywood, WeHo Station deputies spotted a vehicle with tinted windows and an expired registration tag near the 400 block of La Brea Avenue. The deputies conducted a traffic stop to warn and cite the driver, LASD WeHo Station reported on Twitter.

Upon further investigation, one male suspect was arrested for being in possession of a loaded handgun.

“We want West Hollywood community members to know, we are being proactive 24/7, stay safe!,” LASD West Hollywood said on Twitter. “As always, If You See Something Say Something!”

No further information about the identity of the suspect or the driver are known at this time.