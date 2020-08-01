WOODLAND HILLS—A Woodland Hills man was arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Street Team on Friday, July 24 on suspicion of selling narcotics to residents of Ventura County.

The man was identified as Nicholas Young, 25, who had a history of selling narcotics. In December 2018, Young was arrested after detectives found out a large quantity of MDMA (Molly), ecstasy, and other drugs at his house. Young pled guilty and served a short jail sentence at that time. He was also placed on Ventura County probation with search terms for narcotics.

Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Street Team received information from sources in June, indicating that Young was once again selling narcotics to residents of Ventura County. The detectives then began an investigation and arrested Young on July 24 after he left his house located in the 24000 Block of Philiprimm Avenue in Woodland Hills. “Young had a small quantity of MDMA also referred to as “Molly” and Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) in his possession packaged for sale,” said Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

After Yong was arrested, the detectives served the search warrant at Young’s residence and found out over 5000 LSD (tabs) doses, 357 LSD pills, ecstasy pills, MDMA pills, liquid LSD, 26 Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) cartridges and approximately $40,000 believed to be drug sale proceeds.

“MDMA (Molly), DMT, LSD, and ecstasy are illegal and dangerous ‘club drugs’ that are abused for their stimulant and hallucinogenic properties. These drugs are illegally obtained and highly abused. MDMA, DMT, and LSD are extremely dangerous, and their use can lead to severe medical complications and even death,” said the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Young remains in custody and will attend the Ventura County Superior Court on Aug. 6.