SANTA MONICA-On Saturday, April 3, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) announced that Paul Anthony Turner, a 28-year-old man, has been charged with elder abuse and assault to produce great bodily harm.

On Monday, March 29, officers with the SMPD were dispatched to the 1100 block of Wilshire Boulevard to investigate an assault and battery involving an elderly male. The victim, a 78-year-old man, explained to SMPD officers that he was walking down the street when a man struck him in the face with a closed fist without any provocation or cause.

The victim provided officers a detailed description of the suspect. Utilizing the description and information provided, officers searched the surrounding area for the suspect and located Turner. Turner admitted to the assault after he was identified by the victim. He was then placed under arrest and later charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, March 31.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact Detective Holloway with the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8934 or Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.