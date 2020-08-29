MONTEBELLO—There was an altercation at the Metrolink bus station on 2000 Flotilla St. in Montebello on Monday, August 10 around 10:35 a.m. that resulted in one of the victims acquiring major injuries who is currently in a coma.

Two men had been waiting at the station when the attacker approached the pair and began hitting them with a metal flashlight, repetitively stomping on their heads about 10 times. The attacker was previously caught on a surveillance video on a Los Angeles Metro bus on the same day getting on a bus stop on 1900 block of West 6th Street in Los Angeles at around 9:05 a.m.

As shown on the images from the surveillance video, the attacker is described to be a six-feet-tall African American man with a thin build, dark hair and a black beard. His attire was black sweatshirt, green pants, brown slip-on-shoes and a pink face covering along with a reddish beanie.

A similar type of attack took place at the Montebello Bus Lines near 4th Street and Whittier Boulevard in May 2019, also resulting in the victim suffering from a major concussion and internal bleeding from the random beating by another passenger as he exited the bus.

If there is any information on the whereabouts of the recent attacker or information regarding this incident, notify the Montebello police at (323)-887-1313.