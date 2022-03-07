NORTH HOLLYWOOD — The victim killed Monday, February 28, after being pinned underneath a trailer following an altercation on Riverside Drive and Camarillo Street, has been identified. Taariq Grant, 28, a Los Angeles hip-hop artist and rapper by the name of Yngx 17, was confirmed by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Tuesday, March 1, to be the victim.

According to a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department, a pedestrian got into a “brief verbal altercation” with the driver of a white Toyota Tundra that was pulling a trailer, around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, February 28.

The pedestrian proceeded to climb on top of the trailer hitched to the Toyota. As the vehicle started to move, the trailer collided with a concrete barrier, causing the pedestrian to fall off and onto the ground. The pedestrian was then pinned between the trailer and a concrete barrier.

By 4:15 p.m, the Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim – later identified as Grant – dead at the scene.

Grant’s death and musical affiliation was confirmed by a family member, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to his Linkedin profile, Grant dedicated the past seven years of his life trying to master “the art of recording and music theory” as a rapper and a mixing/mastering engineer.

Investigations into Grant’s death remain underway. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Valley Traffic Divison Officer Reyes or Officer Martinez at (818) 644-8114, 877-LAPD-247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.