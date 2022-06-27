HOLLYWOOD HILLS– A 27-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday, June 23, in connection to the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man on Argyle Avenue and Selma Avenue on Wednesday, June 22, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a statement.

On Wednesday, June 22 , around 7:00 p.m., LAPD responded to a call of a shooting at Argyle Avenue and Selma Avenue. LAPD had streets blocked off from vehicle and pedestrian traffic in every direction around the intersection; from Argyle to Hollywood Boulevard and from Vine Street to El Centro Avenue.

At the scene, LAPD found a victim – later identified as a 30-year-old man – suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a white sedan vehicle.

According to a source, the victim and suspect reportedly were involved in a dispute before shots were fired; in an attempt to flee, the victim crashed his car into another parked car.

The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

LAPD West Bureau Homicide detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Mario David Ramirez, a resident of La Puente, and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Thursday, June 23, at 7:55 p.m., the LAPD Fugitive Task force arrested Ramirez on the 1100 block of North Hacienda Boulevard in La Puente.

Ramirez has been booked on a no-bail murder warrant. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact West Bureau Homicide detectives at 213-382-9470 or 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).