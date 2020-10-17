BEVERLY HILLS—Shareholder Mathew Rosengart was appointed to the Beverly Hills Bar Association’s (BHBA) 2021 Board of Governors.

Rosengart was sworn in through a virtual ceremony on September 30 with other newly appointed BHBA governors along with BHBA’s 2021 president, Adam Siegler who works as a litigator in Greenberg Traurig’s Los Angeles office.

According to the BHBA website, their advocacy efforts are rooted in the Association’s depression-era origins. It is first and largest pro bono public interest law firm in the United States, public counsel now assists nearly 10,000 unrepresented clients annually.

BHBA serves over 16,000 lawyers who work or reside in Los Angeles’ Westside, throughout southern California, and in different parts of the world. BHBA is nationally recognized as a leading bar association and activist group.

Rosengart is a shareholder in the Litigation Practice which deals with commercial, media and entertainment, and white collar defense litigation cases.

He is a former federal prosecutor, with substantial civil and criminal trial experience. He clerked for Justice David H. Souter on the Supreme Court of New Hampshire. He also served as a Supervisory Assistant United States Attorney and Justice Department Trial Attorney, where he prosecuted a broad array of cases ranging from violent crimes to public corruption.

According to gtlaw.com, Rosengart served as lead counsel in more than a dozen trials and conducted numerous complex federal grand jury investigations, including several of national and international significance. He recently obtained a $14 million verdict against Gold Circle Films and represents a clientele ranging from several Academy Award winners and nominees to hedge funds and film and television production companies.

Rosengart was recognized as one of the entertainment industry’s leading attorneys by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter in their Legal Impact and Power Lawyer Reports.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT.

Additionally, the firm has been recognized for its philanthropic efforts, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100.