HANCOCK PARK—The home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was broken into on Sunday, April 21, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The suspect, Ephraim Matthew Hunter, 29, was arrested and taken into custody after he smashed a window to gain access to the Getty House where Bass resides as Mayor of Los Angeles.

The incident was reported to police after 6 a.m. According to reports, Bass was home at the time of the incident, but nothing was taken from the property.

According to court records, the suspect is being held on a $100,000 bail. Bass was the victim of another break-in back in 2022, where handguns and cash were stolen during a break-in at her Baldwin Vista property. Both suspects in that case, Patricio Munoz and Juan Espinoza pled no contest to the charges and were sentenced to prison.

“This morning at about 6:40 a.m. an intruder broke into Getty House through a window. Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to the LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect,” said Zach Seidl, Deputy Mayor of Communications in a statement.

Bass was elected Mayor of Los Angeles in 2022 and previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2022.

There were no reports of any injuries during the break-in on Sunday.