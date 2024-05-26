HOLLYWOOD- Everyone is looking forward to Memorial Day 2024, since it is a three-day weekend for many of us. Long celebrated every May 30 to honor America’s fallen soldiers, Memorial Day officially became a federal holiday in 1971 and now is observed on the last Monday in May. It was originally called “Decoration Day,” the holiday is one that honors U.S. armed forces. So what flower is worn on Memorial Day? The poppy was chosen as the American Legion’s memorial flower in 1921, and the poppies were first worn to honor the World War 1 fallen. Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the sunny season. Memorial Day weekend usually means barbeques which is usually a staple and such informal gatherings contribute much to the laid-back vibe of the three-day weekend. If you are planning to kick-off summer after remembering those who have died in battle, by enjoying your families and appreciate everything and everyone that got you to this point. Usually, backyard barbeques consist of hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, steaks, veggies, pork, seafood, potato salad, macaroni salad, and of course, corn-on-the-cob and cocktails. Usually desserts are watermelon, and consist of desserts made of red, white and blue. The holiday is to reflect on the soldiers that fought for our freedom and the fallen soldiers.

With carnival rides, food and live music, the last day of the 64th annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at the Village Green, between Euclid and Main streets, in downtown Garden Grove. The annual Fiesta Hermosa weekend festival will continue Monday with a carnival, beach concerts, food fair and hundreds of vendors lined along the intersection of Hermosa Avenue and Pier Avenue. Events will run throughout the day in Hermosa Beach. Admission to most areas of the festival is free for the public.

While others are having outdoor parties on rooftops, parks and parades, tours of Naval ships and more are being explored. Some are actually flying for the holiday weekend. Some are headed to Memphis, to see Graceland since they heard that it was in possible foreclosure. When you think of Memphis, you automatically think of Graceland, the Memphis estate that was home to musical legend Elvis Presley. No, it will not be foreclosed. Hours after a judge sided with actor Riley Keough, Elvis’s granddaughter and the trustee to the property, to halt a proposed sale to satisfy an alleged debt from her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, the rapid-fire proceedings appear to have abruptly ended. The mysterious investment company claiming to hold the deed to the home, Naussany Investments & Private Lending, appears to be dropping its claims to the property, declaring as much in an error-riddled email to many media outlets. If that sounds strange or confusing, that’s because it is.

According to a suit filed by Keough’s legal team in Shelby County, Tennessee, on May 15, NIPL claimed that the late Lisa Marie Presley had obtained a $3.8 million loan from the company in 2015, signing over the deed to Graceland as collateral against a debt. The company advertised a foreclosure auction for May 23, which Keough sought to block, alleging that the whole affair, including the documents NIPL claimed proved its rights, as well as NIPL itself was “fraudulent.” Last week, Shelby County chancellor JoeDae Jenkins called for an injunction, halting the sale. In a hearing that reportedly lasted roughly eight minutes total, Jenkins said the notary cited NIPL’s documents had sworn that she had not notarized the papers, including Lisa Marie Presley’s signature, calling the authenticity of the papers into doubt.

Reps for Elvis Presley Enterprises, the business operator of Graceland, celebrated the court victory. Graceland will continue to operate as it has for the past 42 years, ensuring that Elvis fans from around the world can continue to have a best-in-class experience when visiting his iconic home.

If you decide to stay home, yes Mondays come in a blink of an eye, it will be awesome to sleep in. If you are a fan of the Beach Boys, Disney + has released a remaster of Let It Be, which the fans will love. Interviews with members Brian Wilson, Bruce Johnston, Mike Love, Al Jardine and David Marks. Kardashian fans, The Kardashians season 5 on Hulu. On Netflix, the “Baby Reindeer, is loosely based on a true story from its star and creator, Richard Gadd, and follows a stand-up comedian who finds himself dealing with a stalker. On Prime, “Upgraded” is cute and a romantic comedy of persistence, love and courage.

