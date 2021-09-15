HOLLYWOOD- So many celebrities flocked to the red carpet at the Met Gala on September 13. Last year, you didn’t get a chance to see the beautiful, rich and powerful people wearing clothes we could never afford, since the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. Let’s not forget, the $30,000 price tag to get in. This year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual display of flamboyancy and feathers was back on this year. The event’s previous themes have included punk, campery, Catholicism, technology, this year it was in America: A Lexicon of Fashion invited guests to celebrate the US, its history and its greatest designers. In retrospect, The Met Gala is the fashion industry’s equivalent of the Oscars, and sees designers, models, and Hollywood stars gather together to compete for the media coverage. The event raises money for the Costume Institute-the only one of the Met’s department that has to fund itself. We have seen the pictures of Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, Emma Raducanu.

Let’s look at some of the event’s eye-catching looks by some of the rich and famous; Justin and Hailey Bieber were very popular on the red carpet. Kim Petras surprised us with a light blue Collina Strada gown with a bright floral print. Are you ready? The dress had a giant horse’s head jutting out from the top of the gown. The German pop star, grew up riding horses and wanted to bring that to the event. Simone Biles gown was designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area, the three-in-one gown consisted of a hand-embellished skirt covered in Swarovski crystals weighing more than 80 pounds, according to published reports, a mini dress underneath, and a black catsuit decorated to look like a starry night’s sky.

Dan Levy, the Schitt’s Creek star wore a map of the world, embroidered to his outfit.The multi-pastel outfit featured an image of two men kissing inspired by the work of the late artist and Aids activist David Wojnarowicz. One of the hottest music couples-Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello made their Met debut.The night before the couple appeared at the MTV VMAs, and earlier this month the couple posed at the Miami premiere of Cabello’s new film, Cinderella. The beautiful singer wore a purple crop top and skirt from Michael Kors, complete with sequins and feathers. Shawn wore a Kors outfit-and looked every inch the 1980s American rock starby going topless underneath a black leather jacket.

The jaw-dropping outfit was none other than Jennifer Lopez. The 52-year-old singer and actress looked on fire. She wore a Ralph Lauren designed ensemble. Western-inspired outfit that included faux fur sleeves, a black cowgirl hat and of course a very revealing plunging neckline. JLo is romantically reunited with Ben Affleck, who went to the Met Gala with JLo but didn’t walk the red carpet , opting to head straight inside. He wore a standard black tuxedo.Bennifer however, did walk the red carpet together at the 2021 Venice Film Festival’s premiere of “The Last Duel.” Affleck wore a black suit, while Jennifer wore a white plunge dress by George Hobeika which she accessorized with Cartier jewelry, a bracelet, ring and earrings with radiant yellow diamonds. Cartier is the official jewelry sponsor of the festival.

No shortage of political slogans, Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, took the opportunity to make a political statement on the red carpet. Her white gown displayed the giant words, “Tax the Rich,” in red on the back. Blondie singer Debbie Harry referenced the flag in her outfit.

