BEVERLY HILLS— On Saturday, October 24, rapper Offset was briefly detained by Beverly Hills police near a Trump rally as he live-streamed the incident on Instagram.

Kiara Kendrell Cephus, 28, better known as Offset, is an American rapper and husband to Cardi B. He is a member of the trio Migos, with Quavo and Takeoff.

The Beverly Hills Police Department issued a statement, noting that Offset was not arrested. However, his passenger, Marcelo Almanzar, 20, was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. His bail was set at $35,000.

“At approximately 5:02PM, Beverly Hills Police received information from a passerby of a subject who pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him. The passerby provided a license plate to the vehicle, and the vehicle was stopped by patrol units a short distance away. After the on scene investigation, the passenger in the vehicle was arrested. The victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for the pointing of the weapon. There have been media reports that entertainer Offset was arrested. Those reports are inaccurate,” the statement explained.

In the livestream, Offset is heard saying he will not take his hands off the steering wheel because the officers had guns out. A female officer approaches the Migos rapper and informs him that they’re responding to a report that someone was “waving guns” at people near the rally.

“You know who I am? I’m Offset from the Migos… They’re fans, that’s why they’re following me,” says Offset to the officer.

The officer explains once more: “That has nothing to do with why we’re here. We were told that you guys were waving guns at people.”

Offset replies: “You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?”

A male officer then unlocks the vehicle by putting his hand through the window. Offset threatens to sue the officers, he is taken out the vehicle, and the livestream ends.

Though Offset has yet to post a statement on social media, a representative of his told Fox News: “Artist and philanthropist Offset was detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters. He was released shortly thereafter. Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes.”