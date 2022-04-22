SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, April 21, at approximately 10:30 p.m. former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson punched a fellow passenger aboard a flight en route from San Francisco International Airport to Florida.

TMZ first reported that the passenger would not leave Tyson alone. Video captured showed the individual taking a selfie with the boxer. Tyson warned the excited fan in video that is circulating tojust, “chill.”

Moments later Tyson stood up and began punching the man’s face. Another passenger encouraged Tyson to stop. He could be heard saying, “Hey, hey Mike…”

The passenger’s friend took cell phone pictures of the passenger posing with a pouty face and turning to show his bloody forehead before he left the plane to have his wounds treated and speak to the police. The victim has not yet been identified.

Kindness and compassion are so powerful. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) April 5, 2022

The San Francisco Police Department posted a series of tweets discussing the incident.

(1/3) On Wednesday April 20, 2022 at approximately 10:06 PM, officers assigned to the SFPD Airport Bureau were dispatched to a physical altercation onboard an airplane located at the Domestic Terminal of @flySFO. pic.twitter.com/orgizXQ2YF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 22, 2022

(2/3) Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident + refused to cooperate further with the investigation. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 22, 2022

(3/3) Both subjects were released under 849(b) of the CA Penal Code pending further investigation. We are aware of video that possibly captured the incident, which surfaced following the initial investigation. That video has been forward to @SMCSheriff. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 22, 2022

No other police reports were readily available. A representative for Mike Tyson issued the following statement:

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

On March 26, 1992, Tyson was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of rape. A judge suspended the last four years of Tyson’s sentence to 6 years and 4 years of probation. He only served three years of after getting out early for good behavior.