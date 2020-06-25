HOLLYWOOD — In a recent interview with Vanity on Tuesday, June 23, singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus revealed her journey with sobriety, saying she’s been sober for six months.

After her breakthrough in Disney, Cyrus aimed to break out of the Hannah Montana image that she was so well known for. In 2013, she was seen using marijuana during performances and singing about other drugs.

The country-pop singer has spoken about her use of alcohol and marijuana throughout the years. Though it has been a long journey, the feeling of being ready to take on the day is something that she has appreciated in her time of being sober, saying:

“The thing that I love about [sobriety] is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy,” Cyrus said. “I want to wake up feeling ready.”

Cyrus considered her family history throughout the process, as both her parents have struggled in the past, dealing with a lot of problems at early ages of their childhoods. Her parents’ history played a big factor in her journey, giving her the chance to look back and ask herself the big questions.

“My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself,” Cyrus said.

Cyrus continued, “I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I that way that I am?’”

The decision of going sober started when the 27-year-old singer had to go through vocal cord surgery in November 2019.

“I had freaking four weeks where I wasn’t allowed to talk. I was so ripped writing on the whiteboard, yelling at everybody,” Cyrus said. “I had this one big bicep from just yelling at mom and still trying to do meetings. But it prepared me for the stillness and the quietness.”

With her voice recovering from surgery, she believed that becoming sober would help her focus on her music.

“It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft,” Cyrus said.

Miley Cyrus has had a successful six month journey and continues to keep it that way. Though some may think that her exciting, “wild” days are over, she wants everybody to know that she is still the life of the party.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun,'” Cyrus said. “It’s like, ‘Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.'”