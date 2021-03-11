WEST HOLLYWOOD-The Los Angeles Sheriffs Department (LASD) announced that they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lev Nudel, an 82-year-old white male who was last seen in the 1000 block of North Ogden Drive in West Hollywood on Wednesday, March 10 at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Nudel is 5’07”, 150 lbs, with brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and a black “Nike” baseball cap.

“Mr. Nudel suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia,” the LASD said in an official statement. “His family members are very concerned for his well being.”

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.