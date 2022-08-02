MALIBU—On August 8, the Malibu City Council will conduct a second reading of Ordinance No. 501 that adopts changes to the Malibu Municipal Code and Local Coastal Program to implement the adopted Malibu Middle and High School (MMHS) Specific Plan Project. On July 11, the City Council considered the MMHS Specific Plan, EIR and code amendments. The Specific Plan establishes the development standards and plans for the redevelopment of the MMHS Campus to be implemented in four phases over the next 10 to 15 years.

The city of Malibu reported on its website that if the City Council approves the second reading of the ordinance on August 8, the Specific Plan along with the Local Coastal Program will be forwarded to the California Coastal Commission for certification review. Any Coastal Development Permits and other entitlements for the MMHS redevelopment will be considered by the Planning Commission at a later date. For more details, visit the project webpage.

In addition, on July 18, the Planning Commission will consider an application to demolish the existing structures associated with the former Juan Cabrillo Elementary School Campus (totaling 36,554 square feet), the removal of modular buildings, the abatement and removal of hazardous materials from the buildings and soils, and the leveling of soils. the staff report will be available online prior to the meeting at malibucity.org/agendacenter.

Back in December 2021, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) submitted the draft Malibu Middle and High School (MMHS) Specific Plan for processing. Implementation of the Specific Plan is planned in four phases between 2022-2031 for the continued reconstruction of the middle and high school facilities, restoration of the creek, etc. The Specific Plan also proposes to modify several development standards including the Environmentally Sensitive Habitat (ESHA) setback, height, and grading quantities.

At the January 26, 2022, the SMMUSD Board of Education meeting, the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) was certified and the MMHS Specific Plan was approved. To view the Malibu Middle & High School Campus project environmental documents on the Documents/ Resources