MALIBU—Surfrider Beach, located in Malibu, has had water samples tested which indicate that it exceeded acceptable bacteria levels, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday, September 30. The warning was lifted later that day.

The water was deemed unsafe for humans because its bacteria levels may cause illness. Children, those with weakened immune systems and the elderly were considered to be most at risk.

Other beaches that have been listed as having high bacteria levels and are currently under advisory are the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey, Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, 40th Street extension in Manhattan Beach, and Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach.

It is currently unknown what has cause the high bacteria levels. Some experts speculate that it could be caused by sewage and runoff from recent rain.

For information about beach conditions 24 hours a day, call the county’s hotline at 800-525-5662 or visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach.