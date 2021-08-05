SANTA MONICA- On Thursday, August 5, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) announced that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Nicolas Ralph Sloan, a 29-year-old man from Culver City, for his involvement in a homicide.

On Monday, August 2, at approximately 1:05 a.m., officers with the SMPD responded to a reported felony hit and run in the 3100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim at the scene who was transported to a local area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers learned Sloan was asked by restaurant staff to leave Busby’s Restaurant/Bar the evening of the incident. Sloan was angered by this demand and exited the establishment where he then retrieved his vehicle. Based on the evidence collected and witness statements, Investigators believe Sloan intentionally attempted to hit a patron near the front of the restaurant but instead struck the victim, who was an individual known to him.

Sloan’s vehicle, a dark-colored Porsche Panamera, was last seen traveling eastbound on Santa Monica Boulevard, according to witness statements. The suspect was later stopped by a California Highway Patrol officer for speeding near Corbin Avenue and Ventura Boulevard. Sloane was originally booked but was later taken into custody by SMPD detectives.

Sloan is being charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and a DUI with a BAC above the legal limit.

Anyone with additional information regarding this matter can contact Detective Tavera with the Criminal Investigations Division at (310) 458-2201 ext. 2256, or by email at ismael.tavera@smgov.net