UNITED STATES−On Sunday, January 3, Congresswoman, Nancy Pelosi was elected as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

House Minority Leader serving California’s District, Kevin McCarthy presented Pelosi the gavel on the opening day of the 117th Congress on Capitol Hill.

“Fewer than 11 million citizens have had the opportunity you have,” McCarthy reminded Pelosi.

Pelosi received 216 votes to McCarthy’s 209. It was McCarthy’s duty to present Pelosi with the gavel. McCarthy made a speech highlighting American history and the downfalls of the 116th Congress.

As he handed Speaker Pelosi the gavel, McCarthy said, “Madam Speaker, as I hand you this gavel, I ask that you just keep in mind of all the voices in America that have a voice on this floor.”

Pelosi will pick up her gavel for her fourth term. She will also be representing San Francisco, California’s 43rd District.

Pelosi was elected the first female Speaker of the House in 2007. She lost her seat in 2011 when Republicans took the majority. Sher regained her seat in 2019 with 220 votes.

Pelosi enters her fourth term as Speaker of the House at the age of 80. She is not the oldest member of Congress. Dianne Feinstein, at 87 is the oldest and the longest-tenured female sitting U.S. Senator. In the year 2022, Feinstein will become the longest-serving woman in U.S. history.

The Speaker of the House will be leading the 117th Congress with 222 Democrats, 211 Republicans, sixty of which are freshmen. The new congress has two vacant seats. New York’s 22nd District nor Louisiana’s 5th District will have a Representative. Georgia and the 117th congress suffered the loss of Republican Rep. Luke Letlow last week.

The 117th Congress was sworn in on Sunday, January 3 with two remaining seats to be filled after Georgia’s run-off election on Tuesday, January 5th.

There may also be members of Congress who accept roles in the newly elected President’s administration.