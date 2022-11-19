UNITED STATES—On Thursday, November 17, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi of California, after serving over two decades in public service is stepping down from her role as Speaker of the House, and will work as a mentor and advisor to incoming constituents.

“With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect. I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility. Now we must move boldly into the future,” Pelosi announced.



She has served California’s 12th District in Congress since 1987, and as Speaker of the House from 2007-2011 and from 2019 until the present.



Reports indicate that Congresswoman Katherine Clark (D-MA), Congressmen Pete Aguilar (D-CA), and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) are seeking higher positions in Congress.



Control of the U.S. House of Representatives was won by the Republican, while Democrats won control of the U.S. Senate.



On November 15, Republicans nominated House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) with 188 members voting in favor of the nomination and 31 opposed. Members of Congress are elected every two years, while Senators are elected every six.