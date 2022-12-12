UNITED STATES—The MUNI subway is San Francisco’s public transportation system. It provides extensive service throughout the city, connecting riders to different neighborhoods and attractions.

The MUNI subway system includes light rail lines, buses, and cable cars, in addition to the underground train network.

The subway has been around since 1880 – when a horsecar line was established between Market Street and City Hall. Since then, the system has grown significantly to include over 100 miles of track and more than 80 bus routes that span from downtown San Francisco up to Ocean Beach.

As of 2020, there are 68 stations on five light rail lines servicing major areas such as Downtown San Francisco, The Castro District, Fisherman’s Wharf, Union Square, and Chinatown.

MUNI Accidents

MUNI accidents have been a constant problem over the years, which is why the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have gone to great lengths to try and improve the city’s accident rates.

The following are some MUNI accident statistics to give a better idea of the public and private transportation problems within the Bay area.

1.In 2015, there were approximately 31 fatal collisions and over 200 non-fatal collisions according to SFMTA Transportation statistics. Most of the injuries resulting from these collisions ranged from minor to serious, with an estimated 35 victims hospitalized for their injuries.

From 2012 to 2022, there have been an average of four to eight Muni collisions per 100,000 miles. The majority of these accidents did not result in fatalities, but some incidents did involve serious injuries and property damage. In 2022, there have already been two major incidents involving MUNI trains resulting in five passengers being hospitalized. Although five passengers were hospitalized, there were a total of 7 passengers were injured.

Unfortunately, many experts believe that motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents will continue to rise next year within the city if overcrowding continues to be a problem. Attorneys point out the problems with filing injury claims against MUNI.

However, with the subway line’s newly implemented features, these potential accidents may be mitigated to a substantial degree.

MUNI Metro New Features

Perhaps the most outstanding new feature is MUNI’s new central subway line.

The Central Subway line will include eight stations, allowing riders easy access to Chinatown, Union Square Market, and SOMA (South of Market).

This long-awaited project will connect four of San Francisco’s busiest neighborhoods; the Financial District, Chinatown, Union Square, and SOMA.

Once completed, The Central Subway will join BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit), Caltrain, and MUNI Metro light rail in providing the most extensive transit network in San Francisco.

Not only does this new subway line offer convenience for commuters but also benefits the local economy by creating jobs during its construction phase and trial period as it already has and will continue to provide a boost in traffic to businesses located near the stations upon completion.

Another addition to the improved San Francisco MUNIcipal transportation system subway line is the new Chinatown Rose Pak station which includes several key features that make it stand out from other transit stations in the area.

Among them are real-time arrival information with destination screens, improved lighting throughout the facility, enhanced accessibility for those with disabilities, and security cameras to ensure safety.

There are also bike racks available for commuters to secure their bicycles during their journeys.

San Francisco’s new MUNI Subway boasts advanced features including a fully automated fare collection system that allows riders to purchase tickets with their smartphones and includes real-time information screens at each station so that passengers can easily plan their trips.

Furthermore, its fleet of electric trams is designed for maximum comfort and efficiency for all commuters and travelers alike – Safety concerns have not been left out either as surveillance cameras in every car provide enhanced security and protection from potential threats and criminal activities.

All of the above-mentioned elements combine to create a unique transit experience unlike any other in San Francisco’s history.

Will there be any other MUNI service changes during this trial period?

The trial period for the new MUNI Subway system began on November 15th, 2020, and will end on December 30th, 2020.

During this time, bus routes may be adjusted and some services may be temporarily suspended or altered.

The SFMTA has said that it will continually monitor the effectiveness of these adjustments and reserves the right to make additional changes as needed.

From Oct. 15th through Nov. 6th, MUNI was on a “weekend only” schedule from 9 am to 3 pm for its bus and light rail services. However, since that time it has extended its hours of operation for its rail lines, buses, and streetcars.

Furthermore, as of November and December of 2022, any MUNI Subway line that has still not been completed or upgraded will be serviced exclusively by buses. Current estimates indicate that this switchover may last for approximately 12 weeks while necessary repairs are made to any unfinished underground network.

For the most up-to-date schedule during the trial period visit the SFMTA website.

The New Stops

MUNI subway riders can look forward to some upcoming changes in 2023 as the SFMTA has already announced plans to add two more new stops to the MUNI Metro Subway system next year. The new stops will be located along the N-Judah line, which runs from Ocean Beach to Caltrain in downtown San Francisco.

The first station will be located at 19th Avenue and Taraval Street, with an estimated completion date of early 2023. The second station is planned for Irving Street and 22nd Avenue and is projected for a mid-2023 opening.

This year (2022), many new stations were built and are already providing new stops for commuters and travelers to the Bay Area during the trial period.

These stations and stops include:

Alamo Square

Mission/Bartlett Station

Fillmore & Oak Streets

Duboce Avenue & Church Street

4th and Brannan

Yerba Buena and Moscone

Notable Transfers

Passengers may now transfer from existing BART lines onto other MUNI rail lines, allowing them to make quick trips with fewer stops and enjoy an overall smoother journey.

Additionally, some popular bus routes are now being rerouted so that they can connect directly to this train line at designated stations throughout the city.

Also, as of November 1st, all MUNI subway transfers are free for those who use Clipper cards or other approved payment methods.

This new policy makes it easier and more convenient for passengers to transfer between MUNI lines without having to pay an additional fee.

For more information regarding transfers to and from other transit agencies and transfers from the BART station to MUNI visit the SFMTA Fares Page.

How much does it cost to Ride MUNI?

The new fare rates for 2022 and 2023 are as follows: Riders of the MUNI Metro system can expect to pay $2.50 for a single ride or a one-day pass for $5.75.

If, however, passengers plan on riding more frequently, an unlimited monthly pass will cost them $81 per month, or an adult Fast Pass at $76 per month.

For those who prefer to purchase fares ahead of time, a set of 10 tickets can now be purchased for $21 and each ticket will be valid for 90 days from the date of purchase.

For more information about the new MUNI fares including transfer discounts, fare options, and passes for the youth, the elderly, and the disabled please visit the SFMTA MUNI Fares Page.

FAQs about the new MUNI

For questions about the new MUNI subway system, please refer to the FAQs below.

Are there any special benefits?

Yes! The new MUNI offers a variety of perks for users including discounts on fares and free WiFi access throughout the network. It also has safety features like automated emergency braking systems that make the ride even safer.

How can I pay for my fare? Fares can be purchased with cash or credit card at all ticket kiosks located throughout the network or through an app on your smartphone. You can also purchase tickets in advance online for added convenience.

Will there be cell service in the Central Subway? Yes, passengers can enjoy uninterrupted access to their phones during their ride for calling, texting, or using data-heavy apps like streaming services or navigation tools.

Will there be service changes to MUNI buses serving the Stockton corridor? Yes, the San Francisco MUNIcipal Transportation Agency (MTA) has announced plans to expand the MUNI bus service on Stockton Street with faster and more reliable service.

The enhanced service will include increased frequency on certain routes and improved customer amenities like better lighting and seating inside the vehicles.

As part of this update, all existing routes along Stockton Street will remain operational except for one route that serves Chinatown which has been replaced by a different route.

How many trains can fit inside the Central Subway? The Central Subway is designed to accommodate three-car light rail vehicles that each hold up to 120 passengers. This means that the line has an estimated capacity of 360 passengers per train. To meet ridership demands during peak hours, six trains will be running at any given time on the new subway line.

Conclusion

The new MUNI subway system is one of the most anticipated infrastructure projects of the decade. With its scheduled completion and trial period ending in 2022, many commuters and residents within the Bay Area will experience improved commute times by up to 30 percent for passengers traveling between downtown San Francisco and other parts of the city.

The new subway system will also reduce traffic congestion on surface streets in downtown areas, as well as provide increased access to public transportation for those living outside of central neighborhoods.

Additionally, ridership capacity is expected to increase significantly with larger trains running more frequently throughout the day.

With all these advantages, the new MUNI subway system is sure to be a success for the city and surrounding communities.