LAS VEGAS, NEVADA—The children of O.J. Simpson announced the death of their father on the X social media platform. The former NFL and 1968 Heisman Trophy winner passed away from prostate cancer. He was 76 years old.



“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Lee, who was a janitor at a bank, and Eunice Simpson, who worked as an administrator. He also was preceded in death by his two-year-old daughter, Aaren who drowned in a swimming pool in 1979.



He leaves behind his children, Arnelle Simpson, Jason Simpson, Aaren Simpson, Sydney Brooke Simpson, Justin Ryan Simpson, and many grandchildren.



Simpson won the Heisman Trophy as a senior for the USC Trojans in 1968 and then was chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the 1969 NFL/AFL draft. He played many years for the Buffalo Bills and also played for the San Francisco 49ers.



After becoming the first running back to break the 2,000-yard rushing mark, multiple news outlets hailed him as the best running back of all time, He played 11 seasons with the NFL. OJ Simpson then was named Player of the Year in 1972, 1973, 1975 and was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 1985.



Simpson told ESPN reporters, “I was part of the history of the game,” and then years later, “If I did nothing else in my life, I’d made my mark.”



His football fame soon became clouded by the double slayings of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. On Sunday, June 12, 1994, police responded to two 911 calls to 875 South Bundy Drive in Brentwood, California. Brown, 35, and Goldman were found stabbed to death.



Multiple media outlets highlighted that OJ and Nicole Simpson’s children, Sydney and Justin were home at the time of the murders, suggesting that they were sitting outside eating ice cream at the time, unaware of what was happening inside of the house.

He was acquitted of the crimes of which he was accused.



OJ Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million in retribution to the Brown and Goldman families after losing a 1997 wrongful death lawsuit in connection to the murders of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.



The Heisman Trophy of OJ Simpson was in his possession until it was sold to the General Manager of Western Nevada Supply, Rick Reviglio, for $255,000.

In January 2008, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison after being charged with theft, and other charges in connection with a motel room full of sports memorabilia. Simpson, who repeatedly alleged that “He only wanted what was his,” served nine years of that sentence at Lovelock Jail in Nevada, part of which he served as a janitor.











