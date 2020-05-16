AMERICA—As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, singers, actors, athletes, philanthropists, and thousands of other people have pulled together open-access virtual graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

Listed below are three of the biggest upcoming celebrations.

At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) are hosting a Chase-sponsored ‘Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition’ event. The celebration, hosted by actor and comedian Kevin Hart, is for over 27,000 students at 78 tertiary institutions. Wyclef Jean, Chris Paul, Kamala Harris, Steve Harvey, Barack Obama, and dozens of other celebrities will deliver speeches. The ceremony will be live-streamed on HCBU’s Facebook page, as well as Chase’s YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.

At 8:00 p.m. on the same day, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation will co-host ‘Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020,’ which is aimed at celebrating high school seniors. It will air simultaneously on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, and stream on TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. The commencement speech will be delivered by Obama, and messages from LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, Pharell Williams, the Jonas Brothers, Megan Rapinoe, and others will also be broadcast.

On June 6, YouTube will launch an all-day ceremony beginning at 12:00 p.m. called ‘Dear Class of 2020.’ The commencement speakers include Barack and Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, BTS, and Yousafzai. There will also be “special appearances” – including musical performances – by the likes of Zendaya, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, The Try Guys, Kerry Washington, and numerous other celebrities. The celebration will be live-streamed at yt.be/classof2020.

Just yesterday, the University of Southern California live-streamed its commencement ceremony on YouTube, and it featured a speech by actor Will Ferrell.

Billie Jean King, Jesse McCartney, Andrew Yang, Liam Payne, and Austin Mahone also gave speeches or performances during a celebration for college seniors by HerCampus, called ‘#ImStillGraduating.’

Additionally, philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was the commencement speaker for yesterday’s ‘#Graduation2020’ event by Facebook and Instagram. Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Awkwafina, and Jennifer Garner gave speeches too, and Miley Cyrus performed her hit song “The Climb.”