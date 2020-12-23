LOS FELIZ—On November 30, the Justice System Integrity Division of Los Angeles District Attorney’s office made a public statement. The public statement pertained to an officer involved shooting and killing of a Trader Joe’s manager back in July, 2018 as the judge ruled the Los Angeles Police Department was “justified in using deadly force in an attempt to stop” the suspect, Gene Evin Atkins,28.

Melyda Corado, 27, was the victim that was accidentally killed during a shootout outside the store. Los Angeles police Officers Sinlen Tse and Sarah Winans said they had no other choice but to open fire on suspect, Atkins.

“I had no alternative but to fire my weapon at Gene Atkins in order to stop this deadly threat that he, himself, had created,” Tse said. “I fired based upon his actions and stopped when I realized he was moving into the Trader Joe’s entrance to avoid striking individuals inside, despite the fact that he was still considered a violent fleeing felon and continued to pose an imminent threat of serious/great bodily injury and/or death while inside Trader Joe’s”. https://www.losfelizledger.com/officers-in-trader-joes-shootout-say-they-had-no-choice/

“In her declaration, Winans states there came a point where Atkins posed as much of a deadly threat to the Trader Joe’s patrons as he did to her and Tse. According to the declaration, fired three shots at Atkins as he rushed to enter the grocery store”.

Officer Tse mentioned how he never considered pursing Atkins in the market.

“When the officers fired at Atkins, no bystanders were visible behind him or in the line of fire. The evidence supports the conclusion that Corado was accidentally struck by gunfire when she ran towards the front doors. Tse and Winans fired their weapons in self defense to stop an extremely violent man from entering a grocery stores filled with shoppers. https://da.lacounty.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/JSID-OIS-11-30-2020-Atkins-Corado.pdf

It wasn’t until later when officer Tse became aware of one of the five shots he’d taken had mistakenly hit Corado, according to his declaration.

“My heart goes out to her family for their tragic loss,” Tse stated.

Atkins was knowledgeable of Corados injuries for nearly 20 minutes and did “absolutely nothing”.

Prior to the shootout, Tse and Winans first began to pursue Atkins after he alleged shot and wounded his grandmother within her South Los Angeles home. Atkins being pursued by LAPD for 15 minutes fled his vehicle after striking an electric pole located at 2738 Hyperion Avenue, CA, located across the street from the Trader Joe’s.

Atkins was charged for the death of Corado along with 50 other counts.

“Tse and Winans acted in lawful self-defense, defense of others, and in pursuit of a dangerous fleeing felon when they used deadly force against Atkins. Furthermore we conclude that Corado was killed due to Atkins’ provocation act resulting in the officers’ responding to Atkins use of deadly force and therefore Atkins is criminally respond for Corado’s death” stated in Memorandum.