BEL AIR—One person was killed after a plane crashed on Saturday, April 29. Emergency services were contacted at 8.10 p.m. after air traffic control lost contact with the pilot near Stone Canyon Road and Mulholland Drive. The aircraft was flying over Sherman Oaks at the time. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department noted that the plane was believed to be flying between Santa Monica Airport and Van Nuys Airport when signal was lost.

The plane is a single engine Cessna 172. Helicopters were deployed to search the area until they were grounded at 10.20 p.m. due to foggy conditions.

“LAFD helicopters and ground crews searched the large fog shrouded region for nearly an hour before an LAFD helicopter localized a signal from an aircraft Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon,” said Los Angeles Fire Department Spokesman Brian Humphrey.

A signal was picked up in the Beverly Glen Terrace and Beverly Glen Boulevard area, but the exact location remained unknown. The pilots cell phone carrier was contacted by officials to help locate the plane.

Emergency crews located the airplane on a steep hillside above a home in the 3000 block of Beverly Glen Circle shortly after 11 p.m. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

“LAFD responders have discovered one person deceased at the scene,” said Humphrey. “Though no other persons were believed aboard, a search of the immediate area will be conducted to confirm no other victims.”

The name and age of the victim has not been released to the public.