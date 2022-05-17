CALIFORNIA—On Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 1:26 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of shots fired at Geneva Presbyterian Church located at 24301 El Toro Road in Laguna Woods, California, during a luncheon they were hosting following the morning service.

Upon arriving at the scene OC Sheriff’s Department verified via Twitter that one parishioner had been shot dead and four others were injured including four men and one woman all between the ages of 66 and 92 years of age. They are in critical condition.

According to OC Sheriff Jeff Hallock, parishioners were able to detain the shooter by “hogtying him,” with an extension cord. Two weapons were also taken away from the suspect.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released. Undersheriff Hallock described the suspect as an Asian male in his 60s. Hallock indicated that it is not believed that the suspect is from the area. There is an active investigation to find out the suspect’s city of origin and if he has any connection to the Church.

The following video footage of the event was posted on Citizen:

https://citizen.com/-N28bux4C-n9GelAxk1X

During a press release, it was stated that the OC Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Santa Ana police department during the incident. The OC Sheriff’s office is working in conjunction with the State Police and the FBI in their investigations.

The Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is currently running a trace on the weapons confiscated at the scene of the crime.

When the Orange County Supervisor of the 5th District spoke at the press conference, she reminded her listeners that today’s shooting came only one day after a horrific shooting in Buffalo, New York, where 10 people were shot, “We too are now dealing with people shot at their place of worship here in Laguna Woods.”

Writer Leslie Scanlon explained that the shooting involved Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church which meets, or “nests,” at Geneva Presbyterian.

Mark Whitlock, who is the pastor of another area Church, put out a call to prayer on Facebook for all those involved.

“One person killed and several shot. Praying for friends and family at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, CA. I led a church near them.”