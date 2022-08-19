SHERMAN OAKS—On August 16, at approximately 6:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 13000 Van Nuys Boulevard about a shooting. Officers found a parked black Honda Civic with two victims suffering gunshot wounds.



According to an August 17 the LAPD reported the first victim was found unresponsive in the passenger side with a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.



The female victim in the rear side passenger seat was shot in the lower abdomen with two bullets fragmented in her chest cavity. She had to undergo surgery at an area hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.



Reports indicate that the driver of the black Honda Civic was traveling northbound near the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue from Van Nuys Boulevard, where a suspect emerged from parked vehicles and fired multiple shots at the victims.



The driver continued northbound on Sutter Avenue and eastbound on Pinny Street parking the car in the 13000 block of Van Nuys Boulevard in front of Fire Station 98. The driver of the Honda Civic fled the scene on foot.





The Foothill Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact Detective Armijo or Detective Robinson at (818) 834-3105.



During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-84 77) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.