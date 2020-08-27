PASADENA— OneWest Bank announced the launch of its second annual Bank on Building a Brighter Community program that gives back to local school children on August 26.

The program donates three hours of virtual learning assistance for every qualified checking account opened between now and October, according to the press release. OneWest partners with the Pasadena, Metro Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Moorpark & Simi Valley Boys & Girls Clubs and provides online tutoring and virtual extracurricular activity support.

Heather Ellison, head of Retail Banking for CIT, said in the release that the bank is pleased to invest in schools during the unique present time of coronavirus and that the goal is to empower children and give opportunities for them to thrive.

In an interview with Canyon News, Ellison added, “Last year, OneWest donated 2,500 hours of tutoring to participating Boys & Girls Clubs across Pasadena, Moorpark & Simi Valley and Santa Monica.”

OneWest has supported the Boys & Girls Club through grants, onsite volunteering and leadership involvement since 2010 as they continue their ongoing efforts to build strong Southern California communities.

“We’re committed to helping students navigate learning in this new environment,” said Kim Washington, vice president of Resource Development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. “OneWest’s support is critical to improving academic success for Southern California students.”

OneWest has remodeled the program since their first launch back in August 2019 where they donated two-and-a-half hours of homework assistance and gave customers a $250 checking reward. This year, customers that take part in the program will receive up to a $300 checking reward when they open a qualifying checking account and meet the requirements. The program runs until October 15.