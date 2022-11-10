WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is inviting members of the community to partake in a new process for the future of Plummer Park where staff members from the City’s Urban Design and Architecture Studio will host an informal in-person listening and visioning Open House on Tuesday, November 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Drop-ins are welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be provided.

City staff will be onsite at the Open House to provide background information to individuals about the park’s history and current uses/programming, as well as to engage in a conversation with community members about general ideas under consideration as part of Plummer Park improvements, which include:

-Improving the park in innovative and creative ways;

-Unifying the park to create a sense of cohesiveness;

-Establishing clear sight lines for a safer park experience;

-Providing more opportunities for various ways to enjoy the park, including quiet areas for reading and reflection;

-Honoring Plummer Park’s history and existing memorials;

-Ensuring the park has adequate shade cover;

-Providing opportunities for safe play of young children; and

-Implementing an area for older children and teens

This adds to previously identified concepts for consideration, which include:

-Enhancing existing green space in the center of Plummer Park;

-Creating additional green space throughout the park;

-Creating a central park promenade;

-Establishing a quiet formal garden;

-Building an interactive water feature;

-Updating and adding new play equipment; and

-Updating and upgrading Fiesta Hall.

According to the city of West Hollywood website, the Open House will be the first of many conversations that West Hollywood will be hosting in the coming months to better inform future planning efforts for the park, which will include near-term upgrades and long-term improvements.

For more details about future improvements at Plummer Park contact Michael Barker, West Hollywood Project Architect at (323) 848-6483 or at mbarker@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.