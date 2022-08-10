WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city will host an Open House celebration to mark the completion of the Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) at West Hollywood Park.

The ARC Open House will occur on Saturday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Aquatic and Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place. The Open House will begin at 10 a.m. with a ceremony on the South Lawn of West Hollywood Park featuring comments from members of the West Hollywood City Council at 10:15 a.m. Stakeholders who worked on the ARC project will be in attendance. Refreshments will be served and there will be music by the Harrison Jazz Ensemble band. At 11 a.m. following the ceremony, hosted tours will be offered. The gathering point for hosted tours will be under the grand staircase just outside the park-level entrance (second floor of the ARC). Self-guided tours will be available for those wishing to explore on their own.

The city of West Hollywood indicated in a press release, the ARC is a new 75,000-square-foot space overlooking the heart of West Hollywood Park, adjacent to West Hollywood Library. ARC programming debuted in a phased approach and envisioned as a gathering space for a range of community gatherings, special events, sports activities, and recreation programs.

On four levels with a grand stairway entrance from the park or by elevator access from parking levels off of El Tovar Place, the ARC features two gleaming rooftop swimming pools with captivating views. There is a large-scale multi-sport court that will accommodate various indoor sports such as basketball, volleyball, and dodgeball. The ARC features five community meeting rooms and one conference room in addition to offices for staff from the West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division, a Tiny Tot program classroom, and a public access TV studio.

Following the ARC Open House, the City’s Recreation Services Division will host its annual WeHo Rec Expo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The WeHo Rec Expo is free and open to community members who are interested in learning about the city’s recreation programs and events for children, adults, and older adults. Attendees will enjoy music, demonstrations, giveaways, and exciting activities that are sure to be fun for the entire family.

Limited parking for the ARC Open House and WeHo Rec Expo will be available at the West Hollywood Park five-story structure, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, accessible from El Tovar Place, which reopened and reestablishes a connection between N. San Vicente Boulevard, N. Robertson Boulevard, and West Hollywood Park. Due to limited event parking community members are encouraged to carpool, use rideshare, bike, and walk.

West Hollywood Park is now open to the public. Amenities include a new adult fitness equipment, expanded turf areas, restrooms, picnic areas, and Parallel Perpendicular by artist Phillip K. Smith III in the Robertson Gardens area. The playground at West Hollywood Park will open on Wednesday, August 10.

For additional details about Recreation programs in West Hollywood, including a link to access the latest issue of Rec Reader, please visit www.weho.org/recreation.

For more information about the ARC Open House of the Aquatic and Recreation Center or about the WeHo Rec Expo call West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division at (323) 848-6534 or email recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.