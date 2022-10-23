EUGENE,OR– In a battle of the two top teams in the PAC-12 Conference, the NO.9 UCLA Bruins entered a hostile envoirnment on Saturday, October 22 at Autzen Stadium. As the rain beat down on this Eugene weekend afternoon, the NO. 10 Oregon Ducks soundly beat the previously flawless UCLA Bruins 45-30.

UCLA falls to (6-1) on the season as the Bruins struggled to reach the end zone, while allowing Oregon’s dynamic and creative offense to run wild on the Bruins defense.

UCLA was confused by the Ducks run pass option all afternoon. Oregon racked up 544 yards of total offense and converted three fourth downs, grinding the Bruins defense down.

As Oregon’s offense frustrated the Bruins defense relentlessly scoring on 5 of their 6 possessions-Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix was excellent, going 22-of-28 passing for 283 yards and five touchdowns on the gloomy afternoon. Nix outplayed Bruins star Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, although DTR displayed grit and heart battling until the bitter end.

The two teams traded field goals in the first quarter of a game that initially appeared would be won and lost in the trenches.

With 75 points scored and nearly 1,000 yards of offense it’s hard to imagine that the play that would change the momentum would end up being an onside kick of all things.

Up 17-10, Oregon’s first year Head Coach Dan Lanning called for the surprising gamble in order to steal a possession. The risk paid off as kicker Andrew Boyle dribbled the ball off his foot as it trickled across the wet field, Boyle landed on the ball once it went ten yards to recover the onside kick.

It was a back breaking play for the Bruins, the Oregon faithful were shrieking as the Ducks offense returned and promptly scored another touchdown. Oregon had all of the momentum leading 31-13 at halftime.

“When you keep an explosive offense like that off the field it slows them down, makes them cold,” Nix said. “We didn’t really look back after that.”

UCLA still drove the ball down the field and kept the game close. Unfortunately, these drives stalled in the red zone so the Bruins had to settle for three Nicholas Barr-Mira field goals. UCLA Running Back Zach Charbonnet was sensational in defeat, rushing for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Thompson-Robinson completed 27 of 39 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. While Jake Bobo caught 8 passes for 101 yards and a TD.

It was the Bruins defense that was humbled in the loss. The Bruins defense had been averaging 2.5 sacks per game to rank fourth in the Pac-12. Against Oregon, it generated no sacks and hurried Nix only once. UCLA cornerback Devin Kirkwood was beaten on Nix’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin as part of the Ducks’ 28-point second quarter.

Oregon takes sole possession of first place in the PAC-12. UCLA has not defeated the Ducks in Eugene since 2004.

The Bruins will look to bounce back on Saturday, October 29 at the Rose Bowl where the they will host the Stanford Cardinal. Bruins fans are not taking this loss in stride, but they should keep in mind that UCLA still controls its own destiny. So the quest for a PAC-12 Championship is still very much alive.