MALIBU—The community can learn about the importance of, and how to successfully participate in the Malibu’s Organic Waste Recycling Program by joining the virtual workshop on Wednesday, February 15 at 7 p.m. Additional workshops are scheduled for March 15 and April 19. The Organic Waste Recycling Program is an important way that Malibu can fulfill its commitment as a community to be part of the efforts to address climate change and protect the environment. The link for the event is posted on the website.

Attendees will receive a free kitchen scraps collection caddy (limit one per household). The 1.9-gallon, dishwasher-safe caddies are easy to fill, carry, empty, and clean, offering a convenient way to collect food scraps to be recycled. For details about the program and to register for a workshop, visit the Organic Recycling webpage. For additional guidance on the organics recycling program, review the City’s free online Zero Waste Guide.

Funded by CalRecycle, Malibu is promoting its new organics recycling program. Residents are eligible to receive a free kitchen collection bin after attending a virtual training. No need to RSVP, but supplies are limited (one caddy per household). Below are upcoming dates.

-February 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. Zoom Meeting link Meeting ID 833 1156 8036

-March 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. Zoom Meeting link Meeting ID 843 5077 4696

-April 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. Zoom Meeting link Meeting ID 831 0912 7605

California Senate Bill 1383 establishes the following statewide goals to reduce the amount of organic waste disposed of in landfills: reduce organic waste disposal by 75 percent and rescue at least 20 percent of the edible food by 2025.

Organic waste recycling service was initiated for businesses in October 2021, and this service for residents was launched on January 1, 2022. Organic waste like food scraps make up half of what Californians dump in landfills, which emit short-lived climate pollutants. Reducing short-lived climate pollutants like organic waste will have the fastest impact on the climate crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions about SB 1383 – CalRecycle has compiled FAQs about organics collections, food recovery, solid waste facilities, and enforcement.

Los Angeles County’s Inside Solid Waste spring 2022 newsletter highlights SB 1383 organics recycling. View past issues on the County’s website.

Organic waste recycling service was initiated for residents on January 1, 2022. City-permitted solid waste haulers will provide specific information on how they will collect organics and which cart to use for organics. The haulers below have different sorting requirements for organic waste.

Waste Management: Email or call 800-675-1171. See flyer for program details. Separate food scraps from trash and place food scraps in your green waste cart with or without a bag following the tips below:

Fill a kitchen caddy or reusable container and store where it works best (counter-top, freezer or refrigerator)

Food scraps must be contained in a plastic or paper bag before placing in the green waste cart

Universal Waste Systems: Email or call 800-631-7016 or 626-905-4658. No need to separate food scraps from trash.

Nothing changes. Any food scraps will continue to go into the trash cart.

Residents without landscaping/green waste service and a contract for gardening or landscaping services where the green waste is disposed off-site must stipulate that the contractor recycle gardening and landscaping waste and submit a quarterly Commercial Organics 3rd Party Hauler Report to the city.

For tips on how to reduce food waste at home, view the Resident Zero Waste Guide.