MALIBU—The City of Malibu is launching a new mandatory organic waste recycling program to help Malibu businesses and residents reduce their carbon footprint and the impacts of climate change. According to the city of Malibu website, the program meets mandatory requirements established under California Senate Bill 1383.

“Malibu is committed to protecting the environment and doing our part to address climate change. This a global crisis and a threat to coastal communities like Malibu as we face the danger of rising sea levels and wildfires,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “I hope that all homeowners and businesses will see the need for this move and join in this effort to protect the environment and our community.”

Businesses must start organic waste recycling by October 1. Beginning on January 1, 2022, all Malibu residents will automatically receive organic waste recycling service.

Organic waste like food scraps make up half of what Californians send to landfills, releasing large amounts of greenhouse gases that include methane that contribute to climate change. Decreasing these so-called short-lived climate pollutants by diverting organic waste from landfills will have the fastest impact on the climate crisis. Increasing food waste prevention, encouraging edible food rescue, and expanding the composting and waste-to-energy digestion of organic waste will limit methane from landfill operations.

California Senate Bill 1383 establishes the following statewide targets to reduce the amount of organic waste disposed of in landfills:

-Reduce organic waste disposal by 75%

-Rescue at least 20% of the edible food by 2025

Here is what to expect as a business or resident:

-Businesses and multifamily residential dwellings (5 units or more) must start organic recycling or have an approved exemption waiver by October 2021. Commercial edible food generators are required to participate in an edible food recovery program. Grocery stores must participate in an edible food recovery program by 2022. Restaurants greater than 5,000 square feet and large events with more than 2,000 attendees per day must participate by 2024.

-Residents will automatically receive organic waste recycling service starting on January 1, 2022 and will be responsible for sorting organics in the appropriate cart based on their City-permitted solid waste hauler. The haulers will provide specific information on how they will collect organics and which cart residents should use for organics.

To obtain more details about organic waste recycling or apply for a waiver, visit www.malibucity.org/organics.