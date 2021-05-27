Oxnard Boy, 9, Shoots Himself In Hand

OXNARD—Police officers of the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of South N, Street at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, as they responded to a call, where a 9-year-old boy shot himself in the hand with a weapon he thought was a toy gun.
The child was immediately transported to a local hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable and non-life threatening.
The incident was investigated by The Oxnard Police Department’s Family Protection Unit who served a search warrant at the home. Authorities seized a rifle, a semi-automatic “ghost” gun, thousands of dollars in cash, concentrated cannabis, and psilocybin mushrooms.
A 17-year-old who also resides at the home with his mother was arrested and booked for child endangerment, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession for sales of concentrated cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms, and possession of an unregistered firearm.
Written By Anita Brown and Donald Roberts