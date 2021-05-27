An Oxnard boy, 9, shot himself in the hand.

Oxnard Boy, 9, Shoots Himself In Hand

By
Staff
-

OXNARD—Police officers of the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of South N, Street at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, as they responded  to a call, where a 9-year-old boy shot himself in the hand with a weapon he thought was a toy gun.

The child was immediately transported to a local hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable and non-life threatening.

The incident was investigated by The Oxnard Police Department’s Family Protection Unit who served a search warrant at the home. Authorities seized a rifle, a semi-automatic “ghost” gun, thousands of dollars in cash, concentrated cannabis, and psilocybin mushrooms.

A 17-year-old who also resides at the home with his mother was arrested and booked for child endangerment, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession for sales of concentrated cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms, and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact Det. Juan Morales at 805-385-3922. Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600, or online via the Oxnard Police Department’s website: www.oxnardpd.org, and clicking on Report Suspicious Activity.

Tipsters can remain anonymous if you choose to do so by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. Individuals can also visit site: www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org to submit a tip via text or email.

Written By Anita Brown and Donald Roberts

