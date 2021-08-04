PACIFIC PALISADES—A hiker was reported lost on Tuesday, August 3 at 1501 N. Will Rogers State Park Rd. Officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the call at 6:54 p.m. and conducted an extensive search for the hiker.

Ground and aircrews located the hiker, who was identified as a 60-year-old male, stranded in deep terrain. Officials lifted the hiker out of the location to safety with special equipment.

After the rescue was completed, paramedics from the LAFD assessed the medical condition of the hiker who did not sustain any injuries.