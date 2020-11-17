SANTA MONICA—On October 31, Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) safely celebrated Halloween at Memorial Park parking lot raising over $20,000 for PAL.

The event was from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It was an outdoor drive-thru event for more than 140 cars so families following COVID-19 regulations. Treats were pre-packaged.

“Our goal was to provide a safe and fun place for kids to be on Halloween albeit in a parking lot versus our traditional indoor event,” said Eula Fritz, Director at Santa Monica Police Activities League. “The ‘Spooktacular’ event is only made possible each year with the support of our donors and sponsors and we are grateful for everyone’s continued assistance.”

“PAL is a unique community organization that fosters trust between youth and the men and women of the Santa Monica Police Department in a safe and nurturing environment. Through education, cultural, recreational and outreach programs, PAL helps develop skills and self-esteem encouraging youth to reach their full potential,” states the PAL website.

Donations from families ranged between $100 to $2000.