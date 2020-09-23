MALIBU—Two sig-Alerts were broadcast by the California Highway Patrol, on Friday, September 18 after a two crashes were reported, shutting down parts of PCH and North Topanga Canyon Blvd.

According to Officer Brandt of the California Highway Patrol, the first crash happened at 36000 Pacific Coast Highway, at the intersection of PCH and Mulholland Drive across from Leo Carrillo State Beach at 3:28 p.m.

The second incident occurred when a motorcycle driver crashed at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Santa Maria Road at 5:23 p.m. The crash caused a second Sig-alert to be announced, shutting down a part of North Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Topanga Canyon Boulevard reopened at 6:20 p.m.

No injuries or fatalities were reported during either accident.