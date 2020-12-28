WOODLAND HILLS—A two-vehicle collision led to one vehicle leaving the roadway, striking a family on the sidewalk in Woodland Hills on Sunday, December 27.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was reported at approximately 6:45 p.m. near 21056 W. Ventura Blvd. The two-vehicle collision led to one vehicle leaving the roadway, striking an adult male and his two young children, one of them was in a stroller. The exact injuries of the pedestrians were not specified.

The driver of the car that struck the father and children was not injured in the collision. The driver of the vehicle sustained a hand laceration.

The father, his two children, and one of the drivers were taken to area hospitals for further evaluation. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, none of the patients sustained life-threatening injuries.