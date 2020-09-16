LANCASTER, PA−On Monday, September 14, at 3:00 a.m. Lancaster Police arrested 12 adults and one juvenile in connection with riots and protests that transpired after an officer-involved shooting.

Magisterial District Judge, Bruce A. Roth set bail for nine of the protesters at $1 million each. Court records indicate the individuals were unable to post bond and are currently being held at Lancaster County Prison.

Twelve adults were arrested on various misdemeanor and felony charges including; Criminal Conspiracy, Arson, Rioting, and Institutional vandalism.

Among the adults arrested were, Dylan Davis, 28, Taylor Enterline, 20, T-Jay Fry, 28, Frank Gaston,43, Talia Gessner, 18, Barry Jones, 30, Jessica Marie Lopez, 32, Matthew Modderman, 31, Yoshua Dwayne Montague, 23, Jamal Shariff Newman,24, Kathryn Patterson, 20, Barry Jones, 30, Lee Alexander Wise, 29.

One 16-year-old was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of instruments of crime, propulsion of missiles into the roadway, institutional vandalism, disorderly conduct, and criminal conspiracy.

The overnight riots ensued following the death of Ricardo Munoz, 27, a mentally ill man that charged at a policeman with a knife. Munoz, who was diagnosed autism was shot and killed by police. One protester had a homemade cardboard sign that read, “It’s not a crime to be mentally ill.”

Rioters marched down Laurel Street toward the police station throwing bricks, glass bottles, rocks, construction cones, and gallon jugs with an unidentified liquid in them at police officers. Authorities broke up the protest with the use of tear gas.

Public records indicate that Munoz stabbed four other individuals in another incident one year prior.

A parent of the protester, Kathryn Patterson indicated, his daughter and Taylor Enterline were working the “peaceful protest for racial justice.”

Headlines for pastandsup.org read, “Elected Officials Must Intervene To Halt Trumped UP Charges Against Taylor Enterline and Kathryn Patterson.”

A comment on social media read: “It’s about time,” while another read: “That, folks, is how it’s done in Pennsylvania.”

Lancaster County a large county, a population of 545,724, with a large Amish population. One of the commenters wrote, on Facebook, “They’re lucky the Amish didn’t get them first.”