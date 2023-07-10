LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division Abused Child Section is seeking the public’s help to identify additional victims after arresting a man on suspicion of Sexual Assault.

On June 28, LAPD detectives arrested Peter Avraham Shure, 28, (a resident of the Westchester neighborhood in Los Angeles) for 261.5(A) PC – Unlawful sexual intercourse with a Minor Under 18-Years-Old (Booking No. 6631955), after receiving two separate reports of forced Sexual Assault of two female victims. Shure convinced the victims to go to his residence where he allegedly sexually assaulted them. Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

The investigation was presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Upon reviewing the cases, the District Attorney’s Office filed two counts against Peter Shure; Penal Code §261(A)(2) – Rape and (1) count of Penal Code §288(C)(1) – Lewd Acts Against a Child 14-years-old or Younger.

Bail was set at $320,000 and as of July 3, Shure posted bail and was released from custody.

Detectives from Juvenile Division are releasing the suspect’s booking photo because they believe the suspect is responsible for additional, unreported sexual assaults and they are asking for anyone that was victimized by this suspect to immediately contact the LAPD. Detectives are seeking the public’s help for information regarding this crime.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding Peter Shure to contact Juvenile Division detectives at 213-486-0570. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.