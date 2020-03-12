BEVERLY HILLS—Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams, 46, has placed his glass house mansion on the market. Williams purchased the home by media mogul Tyler Perry 2 year ago.

According to property records, the estate is listed on the market for $17 million. Pharrell purchased the property in May 2018 for 15.6 million.

The estate sits on a hilltop with a view of the city of Los Angeles. The home has a marble stairway with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and a swimming pool that has a waterfall slide. The property is housed behind a gate that has a 200-foot driveway, with enough space to park 30 vehicles. The property features koi ponds, a grotto, waterfalls, a motor court.

Williams has won a total of 13 Grammy Awards, a list of hit songs which include, “Blurred Lines,” “Happy,” “Sangria Wine,” and “Freedom.” He was nominated twice for an Academy Award, for Best Original Song for “Happy” in 2014, which appeared in the film “Despicable Me 2” and for Best Picture for “Hidden Figures, which he served as a co-producer in 2017.