MELROSE — Pink’s Hot Dogs, an L.A. hot dog restaurant, has reopened its doors to the public after five months closed.

Located near the corner of La Brea Avenue and Melrose Avenue, the iconic stand was forced to close on March 15 for the first time since 1939 when it opened.

“Our family is so happy to reopen Pink’s and welcome back our loyal customers and new customers who love hot dogs,” the restaurant said in a Instagram post on August 11.

The restaurant said it brought all of its staff back to work. Some members have been at Pink’s for 20 years, according to the restaurant.

A number of safety precautions have been put in place.

“We deep cleaned with an environmental firm the entire Pink’s property including kitchen, prep room, bathrooms, break rooms and warehouse areas,” Pink’s said on Instagram. “We have installed plexiglass on all the open air counters to provide a shield for communication between the staff and customers.”

Customers will be greeted by a “front door ambassador,” who will make sure customers are wearing face coverings or masks. There will be staff dedicated to ensuring social distancing is practiced between customers standing in line outside and sanitizing all public area within the restaurant, including the bathrooms, after each customer’s use.

All dining has to be done in the restaurant’s patio area outside or in the customer’s vehicle. Only three customers may enter the restaurant at a time to place their orders.

Pink’s new operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant said it plans to “take phone orders and utilize a delivery service” in the weeks time.

“[We] hope that business success is strong enough to expand the hours,” Pink’s said.