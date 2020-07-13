WEST HOLLYWOOD — On Monday, July 13, West Hollywood’s Public Safety Commission will be having a telephone conference call to discuss policing practices in West Hollywood.

The agenda states that the Sheriff’s personnel will present a report on the Sheriff Department’s activities during June and a proposed deployment for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The Commissioners will then discuss and provide input on policing in West Hollywood.

This fiscal year, $19 million was allocated for 64 deputies and other officers and personnel at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. $1.8 million was used to cover lawsuit settlements against the Sheriff’s Department.

On July 13’s meeting, members of the commission will also discuss the City Council’s July 6 decision to hire an independent expert to review West Hollywood’s policing practices.

“The consultant will also be tasked with reviewing recent public safety arrest statistics and other local data, as well as relevant Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department policies on community policing, use of force, and arbitration, in order to provide recommendations on how to promote justice and equity,” says the City Council’s proposal.

The last meeting that the Public Safety Commission had was on March 9. Meetings from April to May were all cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Public Safety Commission was created in 1989 with the purpose to evaluate and recommend suggestions regarding public safety issues, assist the City Council with community response, and to make recommendations regarding neighborhood livability issues.

The dial-in phone number for tonight’s meeting is (669) 900-6833. The meeting ID is 909 258 2509; then press #. To provide a public comment, email kcook@weho.org before 4 p.m. on July 13.