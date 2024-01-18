WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, January 17, investigators from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) and West Hollywood Station sent out a news bulletin requesting assistance from the public in identifying possible victims of 41-year-old Arriaza Hardy. Hardy was arrested for two separate strong-armed robberies that occurred on January 12.



According to the LASD website, on January 12, at approximately 1:55 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 9000 block of Rangely Avenue in West Hollywood. The suspect removed her kitchen window. The victim screamed when she heard the suspect entering her home. The suspect entered the residence and began threatening the victim. The victim was able to escape the apartment without further harm.



On Friday, January 12, at approximately 12:01, police were called to the scene of an attempted burglary, also in the 9000 block of Rangely Avenue. The suspect followed the female victim to her apartment. The victim told police she was afraid he was trying to get into her apartment. A struggle ensued. The victim was able to break free from the suspect’s grasp and sought refuge in her neighbor’s apartment.



West Hollywood Station deputies located the suspect who was still in the second victim’s home. The suspect, then identified as Hardy Arriaza, was arrested in connection with both burglaries.



According to the LASD Inmate Locator, Arriaza is a Hispanic male approximately 143 lbs. He was arrested at 3:00 a.m. and booked into jail at West Hollywood Station at 4:30 a.m. His bail is set at $500,000.



On January 15, the suspect was assigned to Twin Towers Correctional Facility at 450 Bauchet Street. His court date is scheduled on January 31, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. at LAX Superior Court W31 located at 11701 La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles.



This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident or similar incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Zeff at (310) 358-4033 or bgzeff@lasd.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477, or on-line at www.p3tips.com.



