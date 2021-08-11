LONG BEACH—On Saturday, August 7, a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed during a suspected drunken road rage incident on Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach. A 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant and a 10-year-old boy were passengers inside the 2006 GMC pick-up truck driven by Miguel Larios, 26, along Long Beach Boulevard.

“The driver of the GMC was involved in a road rage incident with a second vehicle for several blocks as the driver of the second vehicle attempted to disengage from the road rage incident. A 45-year-old adult male resident of Long Beach, who was not involved in the road rage incident, was inside a 2004 Toyota Corolla and was parked along the west curb south of Mountain View Street. As he pulled away from the curb, he collided with the GMC. The driver of the GMC lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked, unoccupied pickup truck just north of 52nd Street,” stated the Long Beach Police Department in a press release.

The Toyota Corolla pulled out in front of Larios at approximately 11:36 a.m. near 52nd Street. The driver slammed on his brakes and slid into another pick-up truck parked along the street. The Long Beach Fire Department transported all three occupants to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained.

The unidentified female passenger, a resident of Long Beach and her unborn son were killed. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public until next of kin are notified. Larios and the juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Larios is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, and child endangerment. He is currently in jail where his bail was set at $200,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson or Kelsey Myers at (562)570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 TIPS” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App Store and Google Play), or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.