WASHINGTON— On Wednesday, September 9, President Trump announced an additional 20 individuals he would select from if a Supreme Court vacancy were to arise during his presidency. It is a running list with over a dozen others on it and was initially compiled in 2016.

His updated list includes Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Tom Cotton and Senator Josh Hawley.

Senator Cruz and Senator Cotton did not dispute their listing. However, Senator Hawley tweeted out: “I appreciate the President’s confidence in listing me as a potential Supreme Court nominee. But as I told the President, Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives.”

Supreme Court Justices have a lifetime appointment and deem the verdict of controversial issues.

Trump appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. He explained that the jurists he’d next appoint, if able to, would be in the mold of Justices Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito.

Though there is no vacancy, many jurists are older in age. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87, Justice Stephen Breyer is 82, Justice Clarence Thomas is 72 and Justice Samuel Alito is 70.

The full list of Trump’s additional picks is as follows: